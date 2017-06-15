You're invited to the first ever Hope Gala
You can't really say first annual Hope Gala, because it takes at least two for something to become an annual event. However, the people sponsoring the Gala can be excused for their enthusiasm, because the event planned at the Jackson Center in Huntsville is just the first of many to come.
Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
