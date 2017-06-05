Yaa Gyasia s a Homegoinga is chosen for One Book, One Region
It was a trip back to the country where she was born that sparked Yaa Gyasi's imagination - and led her to create her widely acclaimed debut novel “Homegoing.” Gyasi's family left Ghana when she was just a toddler and moved to America, eventually settling in Huntsville, Alabama. Gyasi, whose father is a professor of French and whose mother is a nurse, returned to Ghana on a grant in the summer of 2009.
