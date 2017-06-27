WOW! Internet, Cable and Phone Announces 1 Gig Internet Expansion in Huntsville
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone, one of the nation's leading broadband providers, today announced the network expansion of broadband speeds up to 1 gigabit per second in Huntsville, Alabama .
