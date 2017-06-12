Voting in Senate primary? Absentee ballots applications available in Huntsville
If you're going to be unable to go to the polls Aug. 15 to vote in the special Senate primary election, applications for absentee ballots are now available in Madison County. County officials announced Thursday that absentee ballot applications are available online at madisoncountyvotes.com .
