UNA, Alabama A&M to renew football rivalry
The Lions and Alabama A&M will play in 2018 and 2019, re-igniting a rivalry that saw the teams play every year expect one from 1975-97, according to a UNA news release. Alabama A&M will host UNA on Sept.
