U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks to offer bill all...

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks to offer bill allowing Congressional members to carry firearms nationwide

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

U.S. Rep Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville, talking to reporters following the shooting at an Alexandria baseball field, June 14, 2017. U.S. Rep Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville, talking to reporters following the shooting at an Alexandria baseball field, June 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10) 7 hr Saints MC 68
Does anyone know where to buy Zapp's potato chips? (Aug '13) Mon Kaye 2
Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14) Mon ThomasA 12
News Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ... Jun 17 Debbie T 11
antique airplane Jun 13 Bobby Walker Red 8
HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d... Jun 10 ThomasA 6
Curtis J Fox (Apr '10) Jun 6 Taylor 3
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,168 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC