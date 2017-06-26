Typical summertime weather returns soon
It felt like September for a moment on Monday, but the normal hot, humid weather of summer comes back sooner than most of us would like! Tropical Storm Cindy brought a lot of rain and the cool air mass following the storm kept it comfortable, but our weather pattern in the South turns more 'typical' of summer later this week. The 'average' high temperature on June 30th in Huntsville stands at 90AoF; the average low is right at 70AoF.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|Kimberly
|15
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Jun 21
|Harry Johnson
|14
|Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Saints MC
|68
|Does anyone know where to buy Zapp's potato chips? (Aug '13)
|Jun 19
|Kaye
|2
|Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14)
|Jun 19
|ThomasA
|12
|antique airplane
|Jun 13
|Bobby Walker Red
|8
|HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d...
|Jun 10
|ThomasA
|6
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC