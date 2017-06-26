Typical summertime weather returns soon

It felt like September for a moment on Monday, but the normal hot, humid weather of summer comes back sooner than most of us would like! Tropical Storm Cindy brought a lot of rain and the cool air mass following the storm kept it comfortable, but our weather pattern in the South turns more 'typical' of summer later this week. The 'average' high temperature on June 30th in Huntsville stands at 90AoF; the average low is right at 70AoF.

