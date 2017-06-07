Two new "out of town restaurants" are expected to join...
Developers of the proposed Merchant Square retail development are expected to announce two new restaurants, that do not already have locations in the Huntsville area. RCP Companies says they will be ready to announce finalized deals with the restaurants, when they break ground on the development June 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d...
|24 min
|ThomasA
|2
|Curtis J Fox (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Taylor
|3
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|Tue
|Jay690
|350
|How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri...
|Mon
|Ivanka
|1
|mouth cancer from chewing
|Jun 4
|ThomasA
|2
|Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13)
|Jun 1
|why did he have t...
|29
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 27
|Angus Mckinnon Young
|4
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC