Two new "out of town restaurants" are expected to join...

Developers of the proposed Merchant Square retail development are expected to announce two new restaurants, that do not already have locations in the Huntsville area. RCP Companies says they will be ready to announce finalized deals with the restaurants, when they break ground on the development June 23, 2017.

