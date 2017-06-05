Trump won't say if tapes of Comey conversations exist

President Donald Trump declined on Friday to say whether recordings of his private conversations with fired FBI director James Comey exist, one day after Comey told congressional investigators that the president tried to pressure him to drop the bureau's investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. "Well, I'll tell you about that maybe sometime in the near future," Trump said during a news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

