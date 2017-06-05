Tropical Smoothie Cafe launching new Huntsville restaurant in June
General Manager Amanda Hastie said they are 1-2 weeks away from launching a restaurant and drive-thru on 2324 Whitesburg Drive S.E., near Huntsville Hospital. Franchisee Elena Morales is expanding the concept, which also operates on 1079 Balch Road near Madison.
