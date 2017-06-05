Tragic Church Bus Crash Ends Student ...

Tragic Church Bus Crash Ends Student Mission Trip Before It Can Start

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Christianity Today

On the way to the Atlanta airport for a student mission trip to Africa, an Alabama church bus flipped in a crash with two other vehicles, killing a teen girl and injuring dozens more. The bus carried 38 passengers, mostly 11th and 12th-grade students, from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama, about three and a half hours away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christianity Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d... 9 hr ThomasA 5
Curtis J Fox (Apr '10) Jun 6 Taylor 3
Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11) Jun 6 Jay690 350
How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri... Jun 5 Ivanka 1
mouth cancer from chewing Jun 4 ThomasA 1
Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13) Jun 1 why did he have t... 29
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) May 27 Angus Mckinnon Young 4
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,648,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC