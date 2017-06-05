Tonight's Concerts in the Park hosted by Arts Huntsville cancelled due to inclement weather
Tonight's Concerts in the Park, an event showcasing music talent for 10 weeks throughout the summer, has been canceled for today due to the potential for rain. Arts Huntsville and the Huntsville Department of Parks and Recreation say the event will still take place next week from 6:30-8 PM on Monday, June 12th at Big Spring Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|7 hr
|Jay690
|350
|Curtis J Fox (Apr '10)
|18 hr
|Someone
|2
|How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri...
|23 hr
|Ivanka
|1
|HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d...
|Mon
|Blaine
|1
|mouth cancer from chewing
|Sun
|ThomasA
|2
|Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13)
|Jun 1
|why did he have t...
|29
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 27
|Angus Mckinnon Young
|4
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC