Tonight's Concerts in the Park hosted by Arts Huntsville cancelled due to inclement weather

Tonight's Concerts in the Park, an event showcasing music talent for 10 weeks throughout the summer, has been canceled for today due to the potential for rain. Arts Huntsville and the Huntsville Department of Parks and Recreation say the event will still take place next week from 6:30-8 PM on Monday, June 12th at Big Spring Park.

