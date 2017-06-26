to-Alabama concepts coming to Merchants Square in Huntsville
Officials will break ground Tuesday on a new retail project at the southeast corner of Bob Wallace Avenue and Memorial Parkway in Huntsville. RCP Companies, a Huntsville-based real estate developer doing business as Arora Properties, will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2 p.m. at the future site of Merchants Square across from the Whole Foods-anchored Shops at Merchants Walk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|Kimberly
|15
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Jun 21
|Harry Johnson
|14
|Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Saints MC
|68
|Does anyone know where to buy Zapp's potato chips? (Aug '13)
|Jun 19
|Kaye
|2
|Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14)
|Jun 19
|ThomasA
|12
|antique airplane
|Jun 13
|Bobby Walker Red
|8
|HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d...
|Jun 10
|ThomasA
|6
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC