This aquatic treadmill is making waves in UAH research
The University of Alabama in Huntsville is using a state-of-the-art piece of equipment to make waves in their research. That equipment is a combination of a small, self-contained pool and a traditional treadmill, creating an aquatic treadmill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|10 min
|Debbie T
|13
|Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Saints MC
|68
|Does anyone know where to buy Zapp's potato chips? (Aug '13)
|Mon
|Kaye
|2
|Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14)
|Mon
|ThomasA
|12
|antique airplane
|Jun 13
|Bobby Walker Red
|8
|HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d...
|Jun 10
|ThomasA
|6
|Curtis J Fox (Apr '10)
|Jun 6
|Taylor
|3
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC