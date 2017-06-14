The Ledges Golf Course in Huntsville ...

The Ledges Golf Course in Huntsville ranked #3 in the state by Golf Digest

There are a lot of great golf courses here in Huntsville, but according to Golf Digest there are none better than the Ledges Country Club, rating the course the 3rd best in the entire state of Alabama. "They did a great job designing the course, you are able to move between to tee boxes to have a variety of shot selection, and it`s a tough course," Ledges Chief Operating Officer Jim Ausley said.

