The Ledges Golf Course in Huntsville ranked #3 in the state by Golf Digest
There are a lot of great golf courses here in Huntsville, but according to Golf Digest there are none better than the Ledges Country Club, rating the course the 3rd best in the entire state of Alabama. "They did a great job designing the course, you are able to move between to tee boxes to have a variety of shot selection, and it`s a tough course," Ledges Chief Operating Officer Jim Ausley said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|6
|antique airplane
|Tue
|Bobby Walker Red
|8
|HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d...
|Jun 10
|ThomasA
|6
|Curtis J Fox (Apr '10)
|Jun 6
|Taylor
|3
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|Jun 6
|Jay690
|350
|How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri...
|Jun 5
|Ivanka
|1
|mouth cancer from chewing
|Jun 4
|ThomasA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC