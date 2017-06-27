The Latest: 911 calls led to military post lockdown
The commander of an Alabama military post says two 911 calls about a potential active shooter prompted a lockdown at the installation but no shooter was ever found and no shots were fired. Col. Tom Holliday, the garrison commander at Redstone Arsenal near Huntsville, said Tuesday afternoon that the 911 calls came from a building on the installation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|Kimberly
|15
|Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Saints MC
|68
|Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14)
|Jun 19
|ThomasA
|12
|antique airplane
|Jun 13
|Bobby Walker Red
|8
|HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d...
|Jun 10
|ThomasA
|6
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|Jun 6
|Jay690
|350
|How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri...
|Jun 5
|Ivanka
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC