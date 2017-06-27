The Latest: 911 calls led to military...

The Latest: 911 calls led to military post lockdown

Read more: The Daily News-Record

The commander of an Alabama military post says two 911 calls about a potential active shooter prompted a lockdown at the installation but no shooter was ever found and no shots were fired. Col. Tom Holliday, the garrison commander at Redstone Arsenal near Huntsville, said Tuesday afternoon that the 911 calls came from a building on the installation.

Huntsville, AL

