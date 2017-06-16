The Downtown Open is open

The Downtown Open is open

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

"It's definitely kind of a heritage event now, people really love it, it gets more notoriety in the region every year," said Ellery Miller, Downtown Huntsville Inc. The Downtown Open is back for its fourth year. Twenty-seven holes in front of businesses throughout downtown Huntsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ... 3 hr ThomasA 10
Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14) 16 hr ThomasA 10
antique airplane Jun 13 Bobby Walker Red 8
HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d... Jun 10 ThomasA 6
Curtis J Fox (Apr '10) Jun 6 Taylor 3
Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11) Jun 6 Jay690 350
How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri... Jun 5 Ivanka 1
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,553 • Total comments across all topics: 281,824,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC