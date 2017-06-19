Tech Trek keeps Alabama girls in STEM...

Tech Trek keeps Alabama girls in STEM pipeline

Read more: Alabama Live

There was a study several years ago that looked at why so few women end up working in science and technology. "What they found was that eighth grade is about the time that girls fell out," of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, pipeline, said Dr. Rhonda Gaede, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

