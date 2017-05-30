Suspect jailed in Huntsville slaying ...

Suspect jailed in Huntsville slaying of 63-year-old man

16 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Randal Wayne Beard, 57, is held in the Madison County Jail without bail in connection with the slaying of Robert Bezotte, 63. Bezotte was found dead on Peel Street in southwest Huntsville when police responded to a call about a cutting, Sgt. Jonathan Ware said in a news release.

