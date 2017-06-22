Store offers reward for information in Huntsville robbery case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala- WHNT News 19 has learned the owner of the Chevron Food Mart that police say someone robbed on Wednesday is offering a $1000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Police told WHNT News 19 someone robbed the store at University Drive and Old Monrovia Road just before 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

