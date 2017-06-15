Stevenson unveils a new historical ma...

Stevenson unveils a new historical marker for Averyville

The history of Averyville was unknown to the Jackson County Historical Association, until they were approached by Eddie Davis, a professor at Alabama A&M. "He was writing a book on Dr. Councill and wanted to know what we knew about Averyville and we said nothing," says Stewart.

