Police: Two men accused of robbing victims at gunpoint arrested
Two men who allegedly robbed two people at gunpoint last week were arrested Monday morning, according to the Decatur Police Department. On May 28, two victims reported a robbery in the 1800 block of Tower Street Southeast and told police two men robbed them at gunpoint and took their belongings, police said.
