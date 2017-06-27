Police: Third suspect charged in Tower Street robbery
Officers responded to a robbery call in the 1800 bock of Tower Street on May 28, and the victims told officers multiple males robbed them at gunpoint, police said. Two suspects were arrested earlier this month.
