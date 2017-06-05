Police investigate multiple break-ins...

Police investigate multiple break-ins in southwest Huntsville

1 hr ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Huntsville Police are on the scene of multiple break-ins in the southern part of the city. The break-ins happened at a Family Dollar store and an O'Reilly Auto Parts.

