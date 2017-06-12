Police, FBI arrest Huntsville terrorism suspect
Aziz Sayyed, 22, was arrested at the intersection of Church Street and Clinton Avenue Thursday afternoon. The arrest was announced in a joint press conference later that afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|6
|antique airplane
|Jun 13
|Bobby Walker Red
|8
|HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d...
|Jun 10
|ThomasA
|6
|Curtis J Fox (Apr '10)
|Jun 6
|Taylor
|3
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|Jun 6
|Jay690
|350
|How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri...
|Jun 5
|Ivanka
|1
|mouth cancer from chewing
|Jun 4
|ThomasA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC