Polaris production lines, jobs coming soon to new Alabama facility

Polaris spokesman Evan Miller confirmed the company will transfer production of its Brutus, Bobcat and Gravely products to the new 910,000-square-foot Alabama factory, which opened in early November on Greenbrier Parkway. The Polaris lines will move to Huntsville from the company's closing plant in Milford, Iowa.

