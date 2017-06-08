One final weekend, catch 'Phantom of the Soap Opera' Musical in Huntsville
A mysterious phantom, inhabiting the depths of a TV studio, creates murder and mayhem to seize a beautiful soap opera heroine, for whom he has an obsessive love! When Regina Brooks, the lovely heroine of As the Heart Burns , is snatched away during a rehearsal, the crew along with the help of the laid-back detective hatches a harebrained plan to catch the phantom.
