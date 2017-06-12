New Decatur principals face challenge...

New Decatur principals face challenges with poverty

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Three new administrators Decatur City Schools hired Monday have varying levels of experience in schools with high poverty and diverse student populations, characteristics of their new schools. "I've never worked in a school that wasn't a Title I school," said Allen Malone, who will take over as principal at West Decatur Elementary School on July 1. Educating students in poverty and the district's changing demographics likely will be the toughest challenge Malone will face at West Decatur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ... Wed ThomasA 6
antique airplane Jun 13 Bobby Walker Red 8
HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d... Jun 10 ThomasA 6
Curtis J Fox (Apr '10) Jun 6 Taylor 3
Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11) Jun 6 Jay690 350
How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri... Jun 5 Ivanka 1
mouth cancer from chewing Jun 4 ThomasA 1
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,393 • Total comments across all topics: 281,798,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC