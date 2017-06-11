National Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day
Cosmetology students at Virginia College in Huntsville spent Wednesday, June 7, using their talents to honor those affected by cancer as part of National Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day. "I don't think I've seen anything else like this in Huntsville," said Aleeya Hickman, a cancer survivor.
