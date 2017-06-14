NASA photograph
The engineering model of the Microgravity Science Glovebox at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, which manages the facility, with the front window removed, showing the space and access available inside. One of the busiest work stations on the International Space Station got a major upgrade recently, and it already has saved dozens of hours on a variety of experiments for crew members aboard the orbiting laboratory.
