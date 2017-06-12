Mt. Zion Church deadly bus crash: How...

Mt. Zion Church deadly bus crash: How to help

16 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Worshipers gathered at Huntsville's Mount Zion Baptist Church Sunday for the first service since a bus accident killed a young missionary and injured dozens more. Sarah Harmening, 17, died Friday when the bus she was traveling on crashed near Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

