More
Have you heard tales about the town of Taylorsville? It was a small town that once served as a the distribution center for cotton grown in Madison County during the early 1900's. Taylorsville was situated off Hobbs Island Road near the present day site of Ditto Landing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|6
|Curtis J Fox (Apr '10)
|Jun 6
|Taylor
|3
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|Jun 6
|Jay690
|350
|How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri...
|Jun 5
|Ivanka
|1
|mouth cancer from chewing
|Jun 4
|ThomasA
|1
|Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13)
|Jun 1
|why did he have t...
|29
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 27
|Angus Mckinnon Young
|4
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC