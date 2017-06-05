More

More

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

Have you heard tales about the town of Taylorsville? It was a small town that once served as a the distribution center for cotton grown in Madison County during the early 1900's. Taylorsville was situated off Hobbs Island Road near the present day site of Ditto Landing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d... 2 hr ThomasA 6
Curtis J Fox (Apr '10) Jun 6 Taylor 3
Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11) Jun 6 Jay690 350
How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri... Jun 5 Ivanka 1
mouth cancer from chewing Jun 4 ThomasA 1
Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13) Jun 1 why did he have t... 29
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) May 27 Angus Mckinnon Young 4
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,860 • Total comments across all topics: 281,653,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC