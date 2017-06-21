Mixed-use park that would replace the Municipal Golf Course to be voted on Thursday
After weeks of intense debate, the Huntsville City Council is slated to vote on the future of the Municipal Golf Course Thursday night. The City of Huntsville has laid out two options for the property, but WHNT News 19 has learned, Choice 2 - the mixed use park option - is the only option that will be voted on Thursday night.
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|14 hr
|Harry Johnson
|14
|Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Saints MC
|68
|Does anyone know where to buy Zapp's potato chips? (Aug '13)
|Jun 19
|Kaye
|2
|Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14)
|Jun 19
|ThomasA
|12
|antique airplane
|Jun 13
|Bobby Walker Red
|8
|HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d...
|Jun 10
|ThomasA
|6
|Curtis J Fox (Apr '10)
|Jun 6
|Taylor
|3
