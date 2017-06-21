Mixed-use park that would replace the...

Mixed-use park that would replace the Municipal Golf Course to be voted on Thursday

After weeks of intense debate, the Huntsville City Council is slated to vote on the future of the Municipal Golf Course Thursday night. The City of Huntsville has laid out two options for the property, but WHNT News 19 has learned, Choice 2 - the mixed use park option - is the only option that will be voted on Thursday night.

