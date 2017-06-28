Mayor Battle: July is Parks and Recreation Month in Huntsville
Okay, we all work pretty hard, right? Well, sometimes you just have to take a little time and chill out. "Whether it's our 27 miles of greenways, or whether it's a static park, or whether it's a dog park, or anything else, all of that helps add to your quality of life, and it makes where people want to be a part of your community," Battle told reporters Wednesday morning.
