Madison County GOP chair running for state Senate

Sam Givhan, a Huntsville lawyer who chair of the Madison County Republican executive committee, announced on Tuesday that he is running for state Senate. Givhan is seeking the District 7 seat in Huntsville currently held by Republican state Sen. Paul Sanford.

