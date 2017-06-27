Lockdown lifted at military post; no injuries reported
Authorities locked down an Alabama military post on Tuesday amid reports of possible active shooter, and workers were advised to "run hide fight." About two hours later, the all clear was given and officials said there were no confirmed injuries or arrests.
