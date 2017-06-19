Limestone water authority wants long-range improvement plan
The Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority has approved an agreement with a Franklin, Tennessee, firm to perform a long-range plan for water and wastewater systems improvement. The project is designed to provide a "strategic vision of where the water authority is going in the next 20 years," said Daryl Williamson, the authority's chief executive officer, at a meeting Thursday.
