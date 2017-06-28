Lawyer: Huntsville terrorism suspect ...

Lawyer: Huntsville terrorism suspect is being held illegally, without bond since June 15

Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

The attorney for Aziz Sayyed, 22, filed a habeas corpus petition arguing that the decision to hold Sayyed since June 15 without bond is a violation of Alabama law. The petition seeks to have Sayyed, a U.S. citizen born in North Carolina, brought to court as soon as possible for a hearing to set bond.

