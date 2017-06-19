Kristin Nicole Monaco Weds Henry Neil Loewenkamp
Kristen Nicole Monaco, of Hampton Cove, Alabama, and Henry Neil Loewenkamp, of Merritt Island, Florida, were married 2 p.m. May 27, 2017, at Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church in Huntsville, Alabama. She is the daughter of Steve and Michelle Monaco, of Hampton Cove, Alabama.
