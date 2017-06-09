Jason Cage Added To Afternoon Mix In Houston

Mix 96-5 has brought Cage on board to launch a new afternoon show on Monday, June 12. The show will simply be called Jason Cage and will cover all the latest pop culture and local news, interviews major music stars, and help Houston transition from work to the drive home. Cage has been in radio for over a decade and his career spans from his hometown radio market, Huntsville, Alabama, to legendary station B96 in the third-largest market in the country, Chicago.

