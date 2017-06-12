Huntsville to See 300 New Jobs at GE Aviation's Two Facilities
Work is progressing on GE Aviation's new facilities in the Huntsville, Ala., area. The company is investing more than $200 million to build two factories in Limestone County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|6
|antique airplane
|Tue
|Bobby Walker Red
|8
|HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d...
|Jun 10
|ThomasA
|6
|Curtis J Fox (Apr '10)
|Jun 6
|Taylor
|3
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|Jun 6
|Jay690
|350
|How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri...
|Jun 5
|Ivanka
|1
|mouth cancer from chewing
|Jun 4
|ThomasA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC