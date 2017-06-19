Huntsville terrorism suspect obtained...

Huntsville terrorism suspect obtained bomb-making materials, court record show

Read more: Alabama Live

A Huntsville man who recently was arrested on a terrorism charge obtained materials to build a bomb, according to court records made public today. Aziz Sayyed, a 22-year-old living at Twickenham Village Apartments, is accused of procuring materials for the "manufacturing of explosive devices to be used against the United States...in furtherance of terrorism," investigators wrote in an arrest affidavit that was released today.

Read more at Alabama Live.

