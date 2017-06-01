Huntsville Police investigating a possible ax murder in Southwest Huntsville
Huntsville Police are investigating an overnight homicide in southwest Huntsville on the 2700 block of Peele Street near Bob Wallace Ave. Investigators say an ax was found at the scene that they believe are consistent with injuries to the victims head.
