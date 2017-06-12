Huntsville Police Department officer was speeding before hitting pedestrian
WHNT News 19 has obtained the accident report from a wreck involving a Huntsville police officer that left a pedestrian dead. The report says the officer was driving above the speed limit last week when he struck and killed a pedestrian who was trying to cross Memorial Parkway near Oakwood Avenue.
