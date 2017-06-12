Huntsville Police Department officer ...

Huntsville Police Department officer was speeding before hitting pedestrian

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

WHNT News 19 has obtained the accident report from a wreck involving a Huntsville police officer that left a pedestrian dead. The report says the officer was driving above the speed limit last week when he struck and killed a pedestrian who was trying to cross Memorial Parkway near Oakwood Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ... 2 hr Sunshine 3
antique airplane 13 hr jcorvette72 6
HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d... Jun 10 ThomasA 6
Curtis J Fox (Apr '10) Jun 6 Taylor 3
Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11) Jun 6 Jay690 350
How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri... Jun 5 Ivanka 1
mouth cancer from chewing Jun 4 ThomasA 1
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,818 • Total comments across all topics: 281,726,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC