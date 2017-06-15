Huntsville man charged with supportin...

Huntsville man charged with supporting act of terrorism

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are jointly investigating the case. No specifics of the threat have been released, but both agencies say the arrest eliminates any threat to the Huntsville/Madison County area, including Redstone Arsenal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ... 20 hr ThomasA 6
antique airplane Tue Bobby Walker Red 8
HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d... Jun 10 ThomasA 6
Curtis J Fox (Apr '10) Jun 6 Taylor 3
Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11) Jun 6 Jay690 350
How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri... Jun 5 Ivanka 1
mouth cancer from chewing Jun 4 ThomasA 1
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,498 • Total comments across all topics: 281,780,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC