Huntsville International Airport seeks public's help on long-range vision
The Huntsville-Madison County Airport Authority and consultant Michael Baker International will host a public open house meeting on the long-range vision for the airport from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Four Points at Sheraton Hotel, Heritage Salon on 1000 Glenn Hearn Boulevard in Huntsville. "Participants will share ideas, provide feedback on community values, and learn more about the master planning vision and preliminary findings of the study," the airport said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huntsville Motorcycle clubs? (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|Kimberly
|15
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Jun 21
|Harry Johnson
|14
|Motorcycle Clubs in HSV? (Nov '10)
|Jun 20
|Saints MC
|68
|Does anyone know where to buy Zapp's potato chips? (Aug '13)
|Jun 19
|Kaye
|2
|Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14)
|Jun 19
|ThomasA
|12
|antique airplane
|Jun 13
|Bobby Walker Red
|8
|HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d...
|Jun 10
|ThomasA
|6
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC