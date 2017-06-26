Huntsville International Airport seeks public's help on long-range vision

The Huntsville-Madison County Airport Authority and consultant Michael Baker International will host a public open house meeting on the long-range vision for the airport from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Four Points at Sheraton Hotel, Heritage Salon on 1000 Glenn Hearn Boulevard in Huntsville. "Participants will share ideas, provide feedback on community values, and learn more about the master planning vision and preliminary findings of the study," the airport said.

