Huntsville business installs solar pa...

Huntsville business installs solar panels to reduce energy consumption

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Media Fusion, Inc. is a Huntsville business and the latest to join the North Alabama Buildings Performance Challenge and install solar panels. "When they came out and looked and surveyed the site to see if we were suitable for this, they said it looked as if our building were made for these [solar panels,]" said McElyea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13) Thu why did he have t... 29
Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell) May 27 Angus Mckinnon Young 4
is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09) May 24 ThomasA 40
News Report: Japan 'leaning towards' buying Huntsvil... May 24 ThomasA 4
Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12) May 15 Democrat 14
antique airplane May 14 Fish 5
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) May 4 C Ellerbe 21
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,626 • Total comments across all topics: 281,488,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC