Huntsville business installs solar panels to reduce energy consumption
Media Fusion, Inc. is a Huntsville business and the latest to join the North Alabama Buildings Performance Challenge and install solar panels. "When they came out and looked and surveyed the site to see if we were suitable for this, they said it looked as if our building were made for these [solar panels,]" said McElyea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13)
|Thu
|why did he have t...
|29
|Those Who Refuse To Repent ( Hell)
|May 27
|Angus Mckinnon Young
|4
|is huntsville a good place to live? (Aug '09)
|May 24
|ThomasA
|40
|Report: Japan 'leaning towards' buying Huntsvil...
|May 24
|ThomasA
|4
|Mo Brooks is 1 of them Mormons (Mar '12)
|May 15
|Democrat
|14
|antique airplane
|May 14
|Fish
|5
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|May 4
|C Ellerbe
|21
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC