'Highly desirable' property on Huntsv...

'Highly desirable' property on Huntsville downtown square headed for auction

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Madison County Commission Chair Dale Strong said that traffic in the library is virtually nonexistent and the county would benefit by putting the building up for auction. "We've got a premier piece of property that is not on the tax rolls, underutilized," Strong said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
antique airplane 16 hr Bobby Walker Red 8
News Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ... 16 hr Debbie T 4
HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d... Jun 10 ThomasA 6
Curtis J Fox (Apr '10) Jun 6 Taylor 3
Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11) Jun 6 Jay690 350
How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri... Jun 5 Ivanka 1
mouth cancer from chewing Jun 4 ThomasA 1
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,399 • Total comments across all topics: 281,742,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC