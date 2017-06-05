Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith to visit H...

Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith to visit Huntsville for Leaders & Legends Dinner

9 hrs ago

The 2017 edition of the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama Leaders & Legends Dinner has a Hall of Famer coming to town in July. Dallas Cowboys great and NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith will be the Special Guest for the event July 20th.

