Greater Huntsville Humane Society gets help from local hotel, and you can help too
Element Huntsville is one of the few pet friendly hotels in Huntsville. Now they're extending their love for animals to one of the local shelters by donating their guests unused newspapers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim McGraw Punched Out Fan During Show (Jul '14)
|15 hr
|Sid
|11
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Sat
|Debbie T
|11
|antique airplane
|Jun 13
|Bobby Walker Red
|8
|HUNTSVILLE HISTORY: How Huntsville mistreated d...
|Jun 10
|ThomasA
|6
|Curtis J Fox (Apr '10)
|Jun 6
|Taylor
|3
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|Jun 6
|Jay690
|350
|How will Reality Leigh Winner serve for her cri...
|Jun 5
|Ivanka
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC